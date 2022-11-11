Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor are in the territory this week to highlight the department’s efforts to bolster coastal and climate resilience in the U.S. territories, according to a released statement.
The two are scheduled to meet with elected leaders, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., as well as community partners during their visit. Plans call for them to also participate in Veterans Day activities today, visit National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service managed sites among others. The duo will travel to St. Croix on Saturday.
“The Biden-Harris administration is taking steps to strengthen communities, create jobs, invest in climate resilience and collaboration conservation, and promote clean energy deployment in the U.S. territories,” according to the statement. “Key to this commitment is President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is investing millions of dollars in the USVI to bolster resilience against pressing challenges like impacts of climate change and extreme weather events.”
The visit follows that of Assistant Secretary Cantor to highlight the importance of U.S. territories, the release stated.