The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, V.I. Fire Service, V.I. Water and Power Authority and the V.I. Waste Management Authority are among a list of government agencies slated to receive funding for various projects from grants administered by the Office of Insular Affairs headed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Government House, in a statement released on Monday, said that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. met virtually with Haaland on Thursday and that she awarded $3.4 million in funds to the territory. Haaland “also assured the governor” that her [Office of Insular Affairs] will work with him on priority concerns listed as “discussions with the Environmental Protection Administration about Limetree Bay and on streamlining the fiscal processes between the GVI and the U.S. Treasury.”
According to the statement, of the $3,417,256 in discretionary grant funds from the Office of Insular Affairs, a total of $2,560,260 is from its Technical Assistance Program or TAP and $856,996 is from its Maintenance Assistance Program or MAP.
Government House said the Technical Assistance Program funds are for the following projects:
• $630,872 — V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency for its 911 phone system upgrade project.
• $375,000 — Department of Finance for its electronic payment process.
• $350,000 — Bureau of Information Technology for its cybersecurity project.
• $122,000 — V.I. Fire Service to purchase two “cascade units.”
• $10,000 — Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation to hire a temporary grant writer.
• $495,000 — University of the Virgin Islands for a business center.
• $250,000 — UVI for V.I. self-determination project.
• $286,310 — V.I. Centre for Architecture, Crafts and Build Heritage Inc. for project development.
• $41,079 — Beyond Visions, Inc. for its virtual workshops project.
MAP funds were awarded for the following projects:
• $267,996 — V.I. Waste Management Authority for mini-excavators and utility pickup trucks.
• $208,000 — V.I. Water and Power Authority for a zero-turn mower and tractor mower and trailer.
• $206,000 — WAPA for a Mack dump truck.
• $175,000 — V.I. Bureau of Information Technology for data maintenance project.