ST. THOMAS — A celebration of the lives that have been saved by the Humane Society of St. Thomas and the Lucky Paws Foundation was held Saturday at Bolongo Bay Beach Resort.
In honor of the event, Gov.Albert Bryan Jr. signed a proclamation declaring the day International Homeless Animals Day, also recognized worldwide on the third Saturday in August to bring attention to the plight of homeless animals.
To make an appointment to spay and neuter your pet or community cat, call 340-513-1854.
Commented