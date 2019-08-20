homeless animal day

Dellia Holodenschi, Lucky Paws Foundation founder and board member of the Humane Society of St. Thomas, right, discusses upcoming events with community members at the International Homeless Animals Day celebration at Bolongo Bay Beach Resort on St. Thomas.

 Photo by LUCKY PAWS FOUNDATION

ST. THOMAS — A celebration of the lives that have been saved by the Humane Society of St. Thomas and the Lucky Paws Foundation was held Saturday at Bolongo Bay Beach Resort.

In honor of the event, Gov.Albert Bryan Jr. signed a proclamation declaring the day International Homeless Animals Day, also recognized worldwide on the third Saturday in August to bring attention to the plight of homeless animals.

To make an appointment to spay and neuter your pet or community cat, call 340-513-1854.