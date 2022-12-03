Jose ‘Tonijo’ Bermudez is gaining notoriety for his handling of snakes.
On Friday he delivered another red-tailed boa constrictor to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, as part of a bounty program on invasive species that was heralded by Sen. Kenneth Gittens.
The Invasive Species Eradication Community Program was created under Act No. 8450 and sponsored by Gittens. It enables DPNR to certify members of the community to become “wildlife control operators” or “wildlife removal agents” who are eligible for bounties.
“Mr. Bermudez on average brings in at least five to six a week,” DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen told The Daily News Friday of the invasive species, after a photo of him by Kie Ransom Mahler, began circulating online standing in the bed of a pick-up truck, the long snake touching the ground below.
In October, DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced that the Division of Fish and Wildlife had issued its first bounty check under the program – to Bermudez.
According to a statement at the time, Bermudez had brought in eight snakes under four feet, worth $50 each and two snakes over four feet worth $100 each, for a total bounty of $600. All of the snakes were caught in the Creque Dam area of Frederiksted.
Gittens was on hand for the check presentation, encouraging other residents to sign up for the progra — and make a small business out of it. Those interested in becoming certified by the Division of Fish and Wildlife to become a wildlife control operator or wildlife control removal agent, can visit the DPNR website.
Back in January 2020, after several snakes were discovered on St. Croix within days, Nielsen told The Daily News the red-tailed boa would not likely be eradicated anytime soon.
Each boa constrictor, he said, is able to give birth to up to 60 live snakes at once making it difficult to eliminate the non-native species.
Nielen also told The Daily News then that the issue of red-tailed boas began shortly after Hovensa’s closure in 2012. The first two boa constrictors were discovered that year and DPNR officials believe that once the refinery shut down, workers who were leaving the island released the illegally-owned pets outdoors.
In addition to the Creque Dam area, the snakes have been found in locations to include dense areas like William’s Delight, Estate St. John, and neighborhoods like La Grande Princesse.