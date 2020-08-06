Island Green Living Association has elected two new members to its board of directors, Curtis Penn and Shena Esannason, both U.S. Virgin Islands residents and well-known community members. The board also elected Harith Wickrema, David DiGiacomo, Akhil Deshwal, Rob Crane, and Dr. David Minner to its newly-formed executive committee, charged with driving the priorities of the St. John-based non-profit organization.
“We are fortunate to have Curtis and Shena among our esteemed board members and pleased with our newly elected Executive Committee,” said Wickrema, who also serves as Island Green’s president. “We have an ambitious agenda for 2020-2021 — expanding our mission to include food security/sustainability in the territory while continuing to promote ‘rethink, reduce, reuse, recycle;’ composting; eliminating dangerous styrofoam and disposable plastics; community education on environmental toxins, and more. These individuals will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals.”
Island Green, established in 2004, is known for its sustainability accomplishments including waste reduction via their chipping and composting program; renovation of their hurricane-damaged building and reopening of the ReSource Depot, which accepts donations of used home goods and building materials with sales benefiting the organization’s endeavors while keeping these resources out of local landfills; support for bans of plastic straws and toxic sunscreen; community environmental education programs, and more.
Esannason has worked for the V.I. Waste Management Authority on St. John since 2007 and is the owner of SGE Health & Life Coach. She is running for the V.I. Board of Elections and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s in psychology. Esannason is a mother of three and has served on various other local boards including the Head Start Policy Council and the Coral Bay Community Council.
She’s also a participating member of the Rotary Club of St. John and a volunteer for the Junior Achievement program.
“It is an honor to be part of the Island Green Living Association,” said Esannason. “Finding sustainable solutions that protect our territory while supporting the needs of our community is imperative. I look forward to lending my talents to those efforts.”
Penn has been involved in the territory’s tourism and hospitality sectors for decades. He served for 21 years with Caribbean Villas & Resorts and started and sold several businesses. Penn now owns and operates Caribbean Seashells Vacation Villas and Seashell Boat Charter. He co-produces and co-sponsors the Love City Live Culture & Art Festival St. John, and is a current board member of Friends of Virgin Islands National Park.
Penn is a father to four daughters, and he’s committed to preserving the natural beauty of the territory.
“It is vital that we protect the environment not just for our community but for the island’s livelihood: tourism,” said Penn.
“I feel privileged to be a part of Island Green and the vital efforts to safeguard the natural beauty of the territory through sustainability and resiliency measures.”
Island Green’s ReSource Depot, located in Susannaberg next to the VITEMA building, is open Wednesday through Saturday. For more information about the organization and how you can help, visit www.islandgreenliving.org.