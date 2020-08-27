After Hurricanes Irma and Maria ripped through the territory in 2017, some island residents put out sugar they had on hand for nectar-feeding birds like banaquits and hummingbirds. Seeing the birds come to call brought joy during an otherwise difficult time, and this simple effort likely helped the island’s nectar feeders rebound after the storms, which defoliated many of the plants these species rely on for food. The Virgin Islands Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count tells the story.
Sightings of nectar-feeders like bananaquits went up 55 percent from 2018 to 2019, while the number of Antillean crested hummingbirds tripled from 2017 to 2019 — though this species remains at a historic low — and green-throated Caribs doubled over the same time frame.
The success of this human-driven effort has inspired a new initiative aimed at helping a broader range of bird species should another storm ravage the island landscape: The Cracked Corn Project, sponsored by St. John Wildlife and Donkey Rescue and the V.I. Audubon Society. Building on humans’ inherent desire to help animals after the storm, the two island nonprofits purchased 150 pounds of cracked corn to distribute to residents across the island to feed seed-eating birds in the event of a major natural disaster.
The current global pandemic forced organizers to scrap their plans to distribute 1-pound bags of cracked corn to anyone who was interested. Instead, the corn has been parsed out in larger amounts to a handful of residents across the island, who will disperse the food source to their neighbors.
“The concept is that, if people are able to, they can think about the wild birds as part of their storm prep,” said Phyllis Benton, a member of both of the project’s supporting nonprofits and a federally permitted wild bird rehabilitator.
“While this 150 pounds of corn is spread out as much as possible on a limited basis, the idea is we hope that others will pick up a small bag of cracked corn or have sugar on hand. We’re just trying to light a little fire and we’re hoping that others catch on and want to do something like this as well.”
Some of the island’s seed-eaters steadily rebounded since 2017, seemingly recovering well without human intervention. The common ground dove increased from 10 recorded sightings in the 2017 Christmas Bird Count to 48 in 2019, for example.
Others have struggled however, like the bridled quail-dove, which forages on the ground for seeds. Six were recorded in 2017, and there was just one sighting during the 2019 Christmas Bird Count.
“We have a variety of doves here, and they were very hard hit in 2017, but smaller birds like the Lesser Antillean bullfinch or the grassquits will also come out and pick on the tiny pieces of cracked corn,” said Benton. “They all depend on vegetation with seeds of all different sizes.”
While the island’s wild birds don’t need to be fed on a daily basis during regular times, said Benton, any assistance that residents can provide during times of disaster can help ensure the future health of the species.
“Our wildlife here is part of the island’s rich history,” she said. “The birds add so much to what we have come to know as the beauty of the island. Anything that people can do, if they’re in a position to do so, is helpful and can bring the birds over the hump.”
The Cracked Corn Project has completed its distribution, but residents can purchase cracked corn, available locally at Pine Peace Mini Mart, to keep on hand in the event of a hurricane.
To learn more about St. John Wildlife and Donkey Rescue or the Virgin Islands Audubon Society, find each organization on Facebook.