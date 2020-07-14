Sky’s the limit for students in the 12 Miles Up program, a group dedicated to helping young people create positive change in the Virgin Islands through conscious music. With a new video to be released next week, 12 Miles Up tackles today’s social issues while mentoring and empowering young Virgin Islanders, all with a Caribbean fusion beat.
According to founder Monique Schmidt, 12 Miles Up is named after the Earth’s stratosphere, where there are no storms, just peace and calm. Schmidt is the chair of the English Department at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas. She has taught in seven different countries worldwide, is a former Peace Corp volunteer and, through a partnership with the Washington, D.C. Police Department, she at one time ran a Leadership Through Hip Hop program for at-risk teen girls. Her aim with 12 Miles Up is to uplift V.I. students academically, culturally and spiritually, while promoting self-expression and leadership through the creation of conscious music. The program connects students to something they love — music — while providing them with the tools they need for a successful future.