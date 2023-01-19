Julian Gargiulo

It’s time for a weekend of classical culture at the annual Water Island Festival, tonight and Saturday at the Antilles School’s Prior Jollek Hall.

Each year, pianist and artistic director Julian Gargiulo brings eight to 10 local and international artists within the classical and improvisational genres aa well as award-winning performances from “The World’s Biggest Stage Competition,” formerly known as the “Getting to Carnegie Hall Competition.”