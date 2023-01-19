It’s time for a weekend of classical culture at the annual Water Island Festival, tonight and Saturday at the Antilles School’s Prior Jollek Hall.
Each year, pianist and artistic director Julian Gargiulo brings eight to 10 local and international artists within the classical and improvisational genres aa well as award-winning performances from “The World’s Biggest Stage Competition,” formerly known as the “Getting to Carnegie Hall Competition.”
Gargiulo performs regularly throughout the world in halls such as Carnegie Hall and the United Nations’ Dag Hammarskjöld Auditorium in the U.S., the Moscow Conservatory Hall in Russia, the Verona Philharmonic Hall in Italy, The Esplanade in Singapore and the Seymour Theatre Centre in Australia. This is his 18th year curating the Water Island Festival.
Along with Gargiulo, nine additional artists will perform.
Multilingual singer, recording artist and composer Laura Ann Singh is often associated with musica popular brasileira and Latin boleros. Internationally acclaimed pianist Maria Yefimova has performed in Italy, Spain, England, Slovakia, Croatia, Russia and the United States. Cellist Gaeun Kim,20, received first and audience prizes at the Washington International Competition in 2022, among other awards. Soprano Roza Bulat, a native of Uzbekistan, is equally comfortable in opera, recitals, folk music performances and crossover. She has traveled extensively, performing major and supporting opera roles across the country. Guitarist, composer and arranger Paolo Schianchi is a master of all existing variations of the guitar, including unique instruments such as a 49-string guitar he personally designed.
On the roster are three local artists. Soprano Laura Strickling is a 2022 Grammy nominee who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Washington National Cathedral, Tanglewood Music Festival, the Opera America Center, Liederfest in Suzhou, China and the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. Dion Parson is an educator, composer, and one of New York’s finest, Originally from St. Thomas, Parson is a Grammy award-winning percussionist, the president of the United Jazz Foundation and the Chair of the Communication, Art, Theatre, Music and Dance Department of the University of the Virgin Islands. Bassist and composer Uriel Rogers, under the mentorship of Dion Parson, was a part of the VI Youth Ensemble. He has played at the Kennedy Center, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola at Lincoln Center, the Berklee Performance Center, and the Paramount Theater, and attended the Berklee College of Music.
The courtyard for tonight’s concert will open at 7 p.m. with live steel pan music, small meals, wine, beverages and desserts by Amalia Café, with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a free kids’ concert beginning at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. opening of the courtyard and an 8 p.m. performance for the general public.
Tickets are $30 or adults, $10 for teachers and $5 for students. Visit www.theforumusvi.org or phone 646-725-3353.