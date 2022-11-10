It’s Art Thursday in Christiansted on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Artists will open their galleries and studios to share their talent and creative designs. Many will feature a new exhibit, guest artists or unveil a new design. Enjoy live music and complimentary refreshments on a stroll through town and discover beautiful paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, and more created by established and emerging artists.
