Wine and dine with sophisticated pleasure at the pop-up creative culinary event featuring chef Digby Stridiron on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the 81C event space in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
The ticketed event features a five-course selection of artisan-crafted passed appetizers paired with fine wines by sponsor CC1 Virgin Islands. Guests will also enjoy a fine art photography exhibition by artist Jared Shomo on view in the 81C gallery, and mingle with Stridiron and 81C operators and art curators.
“I’ve known Digby since before the hurricanes and he saw what I was doing with the renovations. He shares my sentiment that downtown was really cool; we just need people doing things there. We’ve been talking about doing this pop-up for a while. I was very interested in creating a very intimate artisanal setting with our space and the art of his product. He’s an artistic-minded chef,” said 81C owner Zack Zook.
“I recently moved to St. Thomas and I thought it was a good opportunity to collaborate and show the community my style of cookery,” added Stridiron.
Although the full menu is a surprise, it will include some open fire cooking and items made with local ingredients Stridiron brought over from St. Croix such as a spiced carrot cake made with local spices and local goat cheese.
Admission is $81 per person. Elegant attire is required. For more information, visit 81cvi.com.