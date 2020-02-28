The Virgin Islands Council on the Arts will host an evening catered towards Virgin Islands black history and music on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the St. Croix Dorsch Center. This event will feature poets, designers and local artists. Guests include Richard Schrader, Geron Richards, Cedelle Peter-Christopher, Mind Body and Soul Band, YGT Band, Per Ank Bamboula & Family, Designs by Regal and Sommer Sibiliy-Brown. Each guest will bring their take on Virgin Islands black history in addition to showcasing their talents through music, poetry, story-telling, dance and design.
Richard Schrader, renowned poet and author has been writing and performing poetry throughout the Virgin Islands for several years. He has successfully self-published 20 books of poetry and prose. His work has been recognized by past governors, senators, the V.I. Puerto Rico Friendship Committee and former Delegate Donna M. Christensen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.