The V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy will hold its annual Las Vegas Night, dubbed “A Golden Night Under the Stars,” beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Point on St. Thomas. Plan to stay to the end at 2 a.m. Organizers promise a night of glitz and glamour, gambling and auctions. If you go, come dressed to the nines and try your “hand” at poker, blackjack, roulette, craps and bingo. Tickets are $70 for general admission on www.instaseats.com or at the door.
