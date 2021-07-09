An exhibit of photographs will open tonight from 7 to 10 at sevenminusseven gallery. The exhibit, titled “A Moment Captured,” features 14 independent photographers. The series of works in this show represent the diversity of decisions photographers make, such as which moment to choose, to freeze, stop time or capture.
Photographers include Ketlyn Banegas, Clay Jones, Zach Shulterbrandt, Kena Ridenour, John Cahill, Amanda, Shelton Walsmith, River Huston, Margaret Tronsor, Joseph Hewes, Attardi, Doreen Walsh, Andy Ault and Patria Alexander.
Food will be provided by Island Queen Cuisine.