The University of the Virgin Islands invites the community to their virtual Afternoon on the Green on Sunday.
Fans of UVI’s annual “friend-raiser” will be treated to a host of virtual events, featuring tips and tricks from long time cooks sharing their signature dishes, entertainment and fun activities for the kids. This year’s theme is “We Stream Afternoon on the Green 2021.”
“I am excited to present Afternoon on the Green virtually,” said Committee Chair Loretta Lloyd. “The Afternoon on the Green committee has worked hard to present this event that is so close to our hearts, while ensuring the safety our community. We have so much in store for you and are looking forward to seeing you online.”
Local cooks will invite viewers into their kitchens as they prepare favorites such as roast pork, stewed chicken, fish, black bean soup, baked mac and cheese, ‘pot of gold’ rainbow cake and native drinks. There will also be a “BBQ Smackdown” for the very first time, featuring members of the Atlanta Alumni Association Chapter grilling from their backyards.
Also new to Afternoon on the Green, Reichhold Center for the Arts will feature Virgin Islands tradition and culture. The main highlight is expected to be the “How to Build Your Own Go Kart” segment.
Afternoon on the Green has been known for a full line-up of entertainment, and this year is no exception. Bamboula Dancers, Melanin Migration, Mungo Niles Cultural Dancers, Stanley and the Sleepless Nights and DJ Tony T will keep the afternoon upbeat until Cool Session Brass brings the curtains down.
As is customary, faculty, staff and students from the various schools and divisions will share their projects, degree programs, clubs, organizations, opportunities, displays and activities with prospective students and the general public.
For more information about Afternoon on the Green and schedules, visit http://aog.uvi.edu or www.facebook.com/AfternoonOnTheGreen.