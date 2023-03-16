The 31st annual “Afternoon on the Green will be held Sunday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ St. Thomas campus from noon to 5 p.m. with local cuisine, live entertainment and cultural activities. This year’s theme is “A Burst of Culture, Fun & Cuisine at Afternoon on the Green 2023.”

The event benefits the Edward Thomas Volunteer Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to two high school seniors from Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.