The 31st annual “Afternoon on the Green will be held Sunday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ St. Thomas campus from noon to 5 p.m. with local cuisine, live entertainment and cultural activities. This year’s theme is “A Burst of Culture, Fun & Cuisine at Afternoon on the Green 2023.”
The event benefits the Edward Thomas Volunteer Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to two high school seniors from Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
At $3 per taste, attendees can sample as many food items as they wish and vote for their favorites by paper ballot or texting. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category: Main Dishes, Seafood, Vegetarian Dishes, Soups, Side Dishes, Bread, Pastries/Sweets and Native Drinks. Additional grand prizes will be given to the top overall voter getters.
Numerous activities are planned specifically for children such as giant dominoes and mini-golf, face painting, bounce houses and yard games. Anthony Felix will demonstrate how to make a Carnival headpiece and the Boy Scouts will demonstrate how to build a tent. Additionally, the V.I. Children’s Museum will be conducting scientific experiments involving bubbles.
In addition to children’s activities, there will be live cooking demonstrations at the Chef’s Corner. Entertainment includes DJs, cultural dancers and Cool Session Brass. There will also be a car show and a visit from UVI royalty.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and wear hats and sunscreen. There is a $3 parking fee.
Afternoon on the Green schedule
Welcome with DJ Kuntry and host Tony T.
Ulla F. Muller Elementary School Phantastic Panthers Cheer & Dance Team
Mungo Niles Cultural Dancers
UVI Royalty and other appearances