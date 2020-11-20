bees

Charles Barry holds up a section of a bee hive at his farm in Dorothea, St. Thomas. Residents can learn more about beekeeping and bee-related products during a Buzzaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Agriculture Department grounds in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix.

 Daily News file photo

The 8th Annual Bee Buzzaar will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saturday Market on the grounds of the Virgin Islands Agriculture Department on St. Croix.

Local beekeepers will engage in interactive demonstrations and show the community how to process honey, control bees and more, using displays of beekeeping equipment, protective clothing and beehives. Sample a range of locally harvested honey, bee pollen, honey delicacies and value-added bee products while enjoying local music, entertainment and educational games. Masks and social distancing is required.