The 8th Annual Bee Buzzaar will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saturday Market on the grounds of the Virgin Islands Agriculture Department on St. Croix.
Local beekeepers will engage in interactive demonstrations and show the community how to process honey, control bees and more, using displays of beekeeping equipment, protective clothing and beehives. Sample a range of locally harvested honey, bee pollen, honey delicacies and value-added bee products while enjoying local music, entertainment and educational games. Masks and social distancing is required.