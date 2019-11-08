Daily News Staff
Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s Wahoo Windup Tournament will be held Saturday at American Yacht Harbor on St. Thomas from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top three largest wahoos, best boat by total weight and $10,000 in cash for the largest wahoo over 75 pounds. Registration is $300 for members and $350 for non-members and includes four rods, T-shirts and an awards dinner. Additional lines are $50 each and additional dinner tickets are $20 each. Visit www.vigfc.com for more information.
