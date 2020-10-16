The Annaberg Plantation was one of the biggest of St. John’s 25 active sugar producing factories of the 1700s. By the early 19th century, Annaberg also produced molasses and rum for export. It was named after plantation owner William Gottschalk’s daughter and translates to Anna’s Hill. Slave labor was used to clear densely forested hillsides, terrace the slopes around Annaberg and plant, harvest and process sugarcane. When slavery was abolished, the 518 acres that were once Annaberg Plantation were divided into smaller farms.
Today, the plantation ruins are protected by the Virgin Islands National Park and are open to the public. A trail leads through factory ruins, slave quarters, windmill and other remains. Signs along the trails describe sugar production, plantation life and the history behind sugar plantations on St. John.
Annberg’s windmill, built in the early 1800s, was one of the largest in the islands, standing 38-feet high. Evidence of approximately 16 slave cabins are found in the area. The construction of the cabins consisted of branches woven together with lime and a mud mixture. They deteriorated over time and are not fully standing, but placards indicate where the cabins were located and describe them.
The Annaberg Historic District is located east of Mary Point and is accessible by the North Shore and Leinster Bay roads on St. John’s north shore.