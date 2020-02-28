Visit sevenminusseven gallery to celebrate their third birthday and 12-year anniversary Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight to view the “In Pursuit of Nothing” art exhibit featuring 29 different artists. There will be food by Barefoot Buddha, coffee by V.I. Coffee Roasters and music by Lourdes and the Switch and Roots Embassy.
