The Art Exchange, in collaboration with Gary August, will host “Art in the Street: An Evening of Creative Expression” tonight from 7 to 11 in Store Tvaer Gade and Palm Passage in downtown Charlotte Amalie as a celebration of Virgin Islands arts, creativity and culture.
The art exhibition will be set up outdoors on Store Tvaer Gade, the street running from Main Street to the Greenhouse Restaurant. The exhibition will showcase works by local artists such as Casmore E’Bas, Augustine Holder, Afreekan Southwell, Bill Johnson, Jamin Lindquist, Aisha Boyd, Chico George, Notnu, Carolyn Savage-Davis, Sarah Ann Mitchell, Ras Ricky and more. Chunikwa George will lead a community art project which will give event-goers a chance to contribute to a group work of art. Music will be provided by Roots Embassy and there will be a fashion show and food vendors. Store Tvaer Gade and Palm Passage businesses will join the evening of creative expression by remaining open.
The event entry point will be on Main Street and the exit will be on the waterfront. There will be no reentry from the waterfront. To return to Main Street, people will need to travel through Palm Passage. No more than 100 persons will be allowed in the event space at any one time.
Event-goers should expect a temperature check and an opportunity for hand sanitizing upon entry. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the area and the vendors are being asked to strictly follow safety practices.
Art Exchange Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 to support community development and education through the arts and agriculture.
Gary August is an event group founded in February 2016. Art Exchange’s mission is to build communities and awareness of the arts and humanities. It has been involved in events at various venues with a focus on revitalizing downtown’s nightlife.