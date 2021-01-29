By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Artist W.B. “Bill” Thompson will be featured in an art exhibition at Mango Tango Art Gallery, St. Thomas, opening tonight from 5:30 to 8:30.
His annual art show, this year titled “Interior Worlds,” includes paintings of several harbors in various sizes, local sites, multi-paneled dreamy landscapes and face studies.
Thompson, originally from the Hudson River Valley of New York in 1966, graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, in 1988. After graduation, he was encouraged by a professor to show some of his paintings and drawings to galleries and art collectors. Positive reviews led Thompson to “paint his way through law school.”
Bill participated in juried art shows and one man shows while attending law school, and exhibited his work in the Virgin Islands, where his college sweetheart and wife, Lori, grew up. Thompson practiced law on St. Thomas, but quit to paint full time. He has exhibited works throughout the United States and abroad and has works in public and private collections worldwide.
According to Jane Coombes, owner of Mano Tango Art Gallery, “For over two decades, he has elevated the gallery’s stature in the art world by his equally considered recognition globally. Thompson works as a mixed-media artist on paper and canvas. Whether a face study or a landscape, he combines color in his signature style that embodies great intensity.”
“In my work, I’m not that tethered to reality,” Thompson said. “I use reality as a springboard.”
“Interior Worlds” is in many ways a reflection of the isolated world we have all been living in since the pandemic surfaced.
“It’s a place where you can visually abide,” said Thompson. “We’ve all been put through quarantine, and it forced us to exist in our own interior worlds. In the past year, I have been coming to terms with our globally imposed confinement and have looked inward in many works. Dwelling and abiding within the monastery of one’s mind can be a paradise or hell. I have sought peace, and hope these works can give the viewer solace in tumultuous times.”
The show continues for one month. Music will be played by Danny Silber and beverages and appetizers will be offered in the parking lot.
For more information, call 340-777-3060 or visit www.mangotangoart.com.