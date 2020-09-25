The Caribbean Genealogy Library, a research library for history, culture and genealogy located in St. Thomas, will hold its first virtual event Sunday at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Danish historian and author Ann Nørregaard will discuss her book “Dollar fo’ Dollar Kulkvinderne på St. Thomas 1870-1917” (translation, Dollar fo‘ Dollar, The Coal Women of St. Thomas 1870-1917). Nørregaard will give her presentation from Denmark, to an audience mostly in the USVI and United States.
Nørregaard’s research for the book took three years. It is currently available only in Danish. The book offers a detailed depiction of the coal workers’ strikes in 1892 and 1916, based on police court protocols, censuses, church books, cadastral records, newspaper articles and contemporary accounts. It is also an attempt to describe the everyday life of the coaling women whose occupation contributed significantly to the shipping industry.
The conflicts are the coal carriers strike that occurred on Sept. 12, 1892, and the Nov. 25, 1916, strike of harbor workers which included the coal carriers. The latter event resulted in the formation of the first labor unions. The strikes in 1892 and 1916 were victories for the workers, who achieved higher wages and better working conditions.
For more information on registering to attend the library’s virtual programs, email caribgenlibrary@gmail.com. visit the library online at www.cgl.vi and search the catalog, see indexes of records, and view digitized records.