Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction, St. John will be hosting the opening of the art exhibition “The Samuel Siblings” tonight at 6 p.m., with live music by Eva Chinnery and Friends. The exhibition will feature new works by brother and sister artists, Avelino and Karen Samuel, born and raised in Coral Bay, St. John. This will be the first time they exhibit together as a duo.
Avelino Samuel developed an interest in woodworking at a young age. Today his creations, both decorative and functional, reside in private collections across the globe. He frequently performs wood-turning demonstrations, in places as far away as Tanzania and Australia. Samuel’s work was recently featured at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in Charlotte, in North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.