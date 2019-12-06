2019 Beauty & the Beast Triathlon will be held Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The run heads east from Christiansted through the grounds of the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort. Drawing participants from across the globe, there will be three races will be offered, long distance, sprint and sprint aquathlon. The long distance course race is designated as the Caribbean Long Distance Triathlon Championship. Run by VI TRI, the race benefits the V.I. Special Olympics, Guardians of Culture Mocko Jumbies and Lighthouse Mission. Fees range from $79 to $349. Visit www.stxtriathlon.com for more details and for registration.
