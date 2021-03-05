By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
It’s time once again for the Antilles School’s gala, but this year, with a virtual twist. The school’s Better Together Gala 2021 will be held virtually with plenty of music, performances, demonstrations and a silent auction.
The night will be filled with action during pre-recorded performances with live hosts Vernon Araujo and Trinity Riggle, both graduates of the school. Enjoy music by Jon Gazi, Antilles class of 2002, Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Nights and student musicians from the Jazz Band and Symphonic Band. Dancers from the French Academy of Performing Arts will perform, as well as fire breather Kalyna Neilsen. Video production pieces by students as part of the video editing arts curriculum will also be featured. Chef Taj from Buddha Sushi will demonstrate how to create the perfect sushi roll, while chef Brady from Prime at Paradise Point will demonstrate how to prepare antelope steak. Top it all off with a mixology demonstration by Kyle Lomax.
“We have such a great team. We’re lucky in a lot of ways, especially since a lot of other independent schools are also fundraising,” said Communications Director Ananta Pancham. “We’re very lucky to have Angela Gordon, formerly of the Talk Soup TV show, as our amazing production person to carefully curate the content and programming. We’re super proud of it.”
The silent auction is a major fundraiser for the school’s financial assistance program. With more than 100 auction items, bidders can choose from anything from home improvement items such as a solar panel array from Pro Solar to dining to destination experiences such as time at an inn in South Carolina owned by an alumni family.
The auction and online events will be held on a school auction platform. Visit http://antillesschool.schoolauction.net/gala2021/ to register for the free event, donate, start bidding or enter the 50/50 raffle.
“At Antilles, we are committed to our more than $1 million dollar assistance program. The goal is to raise $200,000 and we’re about halfway there,” said Pancham. “We are so grateful that not only our Antilles community but our V.I. community comes together to support us.”