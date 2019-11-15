Author Sherman Thomas will sign his book, “A Bottle of Water,” on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction. The book is the personal testimony of a football coach and award-winning weight lifter who was hit by a speeding car while on his way to purchase a bottle of water. Thomas is a firefighter with the V.I. Fire Service and a mentor at My Brother’s Workshop. Everyone is welcome to meet Thomas and pick up signed copies of his book. The event will feature a cash bar and will end at 7 p.m.
