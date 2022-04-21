Get ready for some rowdy fun at the 2022 Bouy Ah Bouy Big Man Ah Big Man Calypso Competition Saturday at Crown Bay starting at 8 p.m.
“I’ve been doing this for 23 years,” said Osbert Potter of Strictly Local Productions. “The idea came to me to try and see how different calypsonians would be able to handle and compose and perform with a similar topic. So, the concept is that everyone is given the same topic about a couple of months in advance. With that topic, they have to create a calypso from scratch and perform it and they are judged and the winners are determined.”
This year’s topic is “Tell Me Why?”
There are 12 competitors this year, including Ashanti (four-time winner), Waggy (six-time winner), King Kan Fu Pleante (six-time winner), Lady Mac, Sarrow, Suptet T, Broc Lee, Margie V, John Gotti, Nikki Smith, King Generic (one-time winner) and Calypso Sis (one-time winner).
Special guest performers include Sting A Nettle, Soljah, Luis Ible Jr., Star Martin and more.
“There will be a little of everything,” said Potter. “There will be some dancers, some steel pan and we’ll be doing a little tribute to the recently departed calypsonian Whadable. We think it will be a great show, great entertainment all the way around, and everyone should have a great time.”
Tickets are $25, $30 at the door, available at the St. Thomas Federal Credit Union, VI Bridal and Tuxedo at Lockhart Gardens and from Big O at T’s Restaurant.