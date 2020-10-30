Friday
Paint in Pink
The YAG Foundation invites the community to participate in Paint in Pink at Café Christine on St. Croix with artists Eliana Brown and Lucien Downes tonight at 7. Join them for an evening of art and fun to raise money for mammograms, biopsies and the reports needed to help reduce the growing rate of breast cancer in the Virgin Islands. Bring a bra to decorate to participate in the Beauty and the Bra contest. Food and refreshments will be available. Proceeds will be donated to the YAG Foundation. Tickets are $40 per person at yagfoundation.org/events or call 340-332-9115.
Saturday
Color run
The University of the Virgin Islands ROTC is hosting a 3K Breast Cancer/Dance Fitness Color Run Saturday at 4 p.m. The run/walk will begin at the Queen Street parking lot in Frederiksted and proceed to Rainbow Beach before heading back to Queen Street for the dance fitness portion of the event. Entry is free, however, donations will be accepted.
Saturday
Pink fundraiser run
Rock Life Cross Fit on St. Thomas is sponsoring a Pink Fundraiser Walk/Run and Halloween Fun Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults should wear something pink and kids should get out their Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer through Cancer Support VI. One-mile, two-mile and three-mile routes on the Waterfront are offered, with 30-minute heats of 10 people starting as early as 6 a.m. Registration is $15 and includes a free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. Additional raffle tickets can also be purchased. After the run, stick around for some Halloween Fun starting at 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with local businesses offering their products for a donation to Pinktober and candy and fun for the kids.