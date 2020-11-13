All day paddle
The Azukai Tribe will host a Paddle for Purpose all day endurance event and personal growth immersion experience Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. Participants should wear an SPF 50 long sleeve water shirt. Enjoy a full day on the water with guided meditations and surprise breakthrough sessions with a bonfire celebration afterwards.
Catamaran transportation to and from the WICI dock will be provided. Paddleboards are not provided. Some paddleboard experience is required and distance paddle training is recommended. Admission is $350. Tickets are available at paddle.azukai.com. Participation is limited to 40 people.
Virtual mixology
LoMax Libations presents The Art Of Mixology: A Virtual Happy Hour Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn how to make your own signature cocktails with Kyle LoMax on CC1 Virgin Islands’ Facebook Live.
Online day party
DJ Avalanche presents Home Wuk Online Day Party Saturdays starting at 4 p.m. with the Caribbean’s hottest music. There are weekly cash prizes and giveaways. The party will be live streamed on Dj Avalanche’s Facebook Page.
Shopping event
An Evening at the Courtyard will feature a shopping event with King Street shops and vendors such as Susan Mango, FantaSea Jewelry and Pampered VI tonight from 4 to 8 at The Courtyard in Christiansted.