The Caribbean Community Theater continues its 36th season with “Sweat,” the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage.
“Sweat” tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.
Paul Knipler directs the cast of “Sweat,” including Denise Blanchette, Evan Blvck, Jacob Coombs, Lionel Downer, Antonio Emanuel, Tom Guthrie, Jacob Hebert, Diana Prince, Patricia Scott, and Ron Uva.
There will be a total of six perfomances, tonight and Saturday and March 19 and 20 at 8 p.m., as well as two Sunday matinees this Sunday and March 21 at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office prior to each show.
For more information, email eileencct@gmail.com, call 340-778-1983 or 718-4229 or visit www.cct.vi.