Carnival events

Wednesday, April 27

Food Fair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crown Bay Center

Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, TMK, When Band

Carnival Village opens

Socalypso Night

Ft. Christian parking lot

7 p.m.

MIC Love, Star Martin, Shaw HP, Outer Limit Band, KES the Band

Thursday, April 28

Jouver’t

4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Carnival Village Reggae Night

Ft. Christian parking lot

7 p.m.

Jah Man, Ras Attitude, Kenya Eugene, Beres Hammond

Friday, April 29

Carnival Village Big Band Night

7 p.m.

Alex Bueno, VIO Int’l., Vibe, Cool Session Brass

Saturday, April 30

Carnival Parade

11 a.m.

Main Street

Carnival Village Masquerade Night

7 p.m.

Spectrum and Poizon Band, Preedy, Ricardo Drue, Patrice Roberts with A-Team Band

Sunday, May 1

Boat Show and Panorama

Waterfront

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DJ Osocity, R. City, Adam O