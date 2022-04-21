Carnival events
Wednesday, April 27
Food Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crown Bay Center
Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, TMK, When Band
Carnival Village opens
Socalypso Night
Ft. Christian parking lot
7 p.m.
MIC Love, Star Martin, Shaw HP, Outer Limit Band, KES the Band
Thursday, April 28
Jouver’t
4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Carnival Village Reggae Night
Ft. Christian parking lot
7 p.m.
Jah Man, Ras Attitude, Kenya Eugene, Beres Hammond
Friday, April 29
Carnival Village Big Band Night
7 p.m.
Alex Bueno, VIO Int’l., Vibe, Cool Session Brass
Saturday, April 30
Carnival Parade
11 a.m.
Main Street
Carnival Village Masquerade Night
7 p.m.
Spectrum and Poizon Band, Preedy, Ricardo Drue, Patrice Roberts with A-Team Band
Sunday, May 1
Boat Show and Panorama
Waterfront
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DJ Osocity, R. City, Adam O