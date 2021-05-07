The Caribbean Community Theatre in Estate Orange Grove indulges in some silly fun with the comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon.
In the play, Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic mistress in his charming, converted farmhouse, while his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu chef to prepare gourmet delights and has invited his best friend, Robert, along to provide the alibi. It’s foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Well... suppose Robert turns up not realizing quite why he has been invited? Suppose Jacqueline decides not to leave for the weekend? Suppose the cook has to pretend to be the mistress and the mistress is unable to cook? Suppose everyone’s alibi gets confused with everyone else’s? Hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.
There will be six performances of this fun farce. Show dates are tonight and Saturday, and May 14 and 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees on May 9 and 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the box office prior to each show, which opens 45 minutes before curtain. This play is not recommended for children under age 16.
For more information, email eileencct@gmail.com, call 340-778-1983 or 718-4229, or visit www.cct.vi.