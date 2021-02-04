Caribbean Community Theatre gets into the swing of things with the Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” opening tonight.
The show is one of the most popular revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. The show is a tribute to the black musicians of the 1920s and 1930s who were part of the Harlem Renaissance, the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. It takes its title from the 1929 Waller song of the same name. The performers present an evening of rowdy, raunchy and amusing songs that capture the various moods of the era and echo Waller’s view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play.
Caribbean Community Theatre’s production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is directed by Eileen Bishop Des Jardins, with music direction by Philippa Smith-Tyler. Cast in the show are Evan Blvck, Lisa Charles, Leslie Highfield Carter, Lionel Downer, and Chris Swainson, dressed to the nines in classic Harlem Renaissance style, singing “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Lookin’ Good, But Feelin’ Bad,” “’T’Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and other memorable tunes. The group continues to remind us that they “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” but… “one never knows, do one?”
The six-piece band includes Jarad Astin and Philippa Smith-Tyler (piano and keyboard), Michael Belgrave (drums), Jeff Bergstrom (bass and saxophone), Claude Moore (clarinet) and Stan Joines (trumpet).
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” opens tonight through Feb. 20, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and one Sunday matinee on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, with discounts for seniors, college students with ID, students under age 18, and CCT members. Ain’t Misbehavin’ is not recommended for children under age 15. Tickets may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office, which opens 45 minutes prior to each show. Caribbean Community Theatre is located in Estate Orange Grove on St. Croix. For more information, visit www.cct.vi, email eileencct@gmail.com or call 340-778-1983 or 340-718-4229.