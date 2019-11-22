St. John Landsharks will host their annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile kids’ fun run at 8 a.m. Thursday. Thanksgiving prizes will be awarded to the top five men and women finishers, and there will be prizes for kids. Starting from the Annaberg Ruins parking lot, the 5K run will proceed to Francis Bay Beach, then run the boardwalk and Francis Bay walking trail before returning to Annaberg. The children’s fun run will also start and finish at Annaberg.
Entry fee is a donation of dog or cat food for the St. John Animal Care Center (no cash). Bring your own water bottle or cup to fill. Dispensers will be provided. Participants are urged to carpool, as parking is limited. There is no pre-registration. Arrive early to sign up, sign a liability release form and get a bib number. Registration will start at 7:15 a.m.
