Take a stroll along the self-guided Cinnamon Bay Nature Trail through the historic ruins of the Sugar Bay Plantation. The nature loop with a scenic view of the Caribbean Sea is located directly across from Cinnamon Bay Campground. The half-mile trail also includes a boardwalk for easy access. A more strenuous one-mile Cinnamon Bay Trail begins east of the ruins, meandering uphill through a shaded forest filled with several tall trees including mango, genip, guavaberry, kapok and mammee apple. A 0.38-mile detour off this trail leads to the ruins of a great house known as America Hill, ending at Centerline Road.
