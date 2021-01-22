A series of book signing events will be held this weekend with St. Croix author Greg “Ray” Dunnett introducing his new book “Cliffs of the Heart.”
The book includes wisdom, quips and poetry focused on positive energy.
“So, this is how it works,” he said in a statement. “Instead of draining each other, we pick each other up. This book was written on that premise. It is my way of reaching out and touching as many as possible in ways people aren’t expecting. The best things usually happen by the energy in the room. We have the choice to pick that room and those that therein abide. Complainers without solutions are just draining individuals. When we increase the energy for good around us, our entire world gets amped up and wild things begin to happen. We create our day most times even before we walk out that door in the morning. We can be a conduit that’s hard wired to the source of all that is good if we do choose it. Please jump onboard and share your heart with us. We can and will change the world.”
A book signing will be held today at The Landing Beach Bar in Cane Bay from 5 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Dunnett will be at The Fred in Frederiksted from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by the Righteous Continental Blues Band. “Cliffs of the Heart” will be available for sale for $30.
Dunnett will also be at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in Frederiksted Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. during their Live from the Courtyard series, also featuring the Righteous Continental Blues Band. Admission is $20. Tickets are available at cmcarts.org/events. The concert can be live streamed for $10.