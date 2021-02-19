By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Coral Reef Academy’s third annual Coral Reef Classic charity golf tournament will be held Sunday at Carambola Golf Club on St. Croix to raise money for the academy, which serves children with autism and developmental disabilities in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and tournament play starts at 9 a.m. Golfers will participate in a four-person scramble. Lunch, green fees for 18 holes and a cart are included with a paid sponsorship.
According to the new director of the academy, Andrea Shillingford, the tournament is limited to 76 players. Sponsorships range from $100 field hole sponsorships to $3,000 platinum sponsorships. The tournament is now open to individual players for $120 per person. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators will be allowed.
“This has been an incredible journey, and we are super grateful for the unwavering support of our community, despite the pandemic,” stated Lindsy Yarger-Wagner, founder of Coral Reef Academy.
Proceeds from the Coral Reef Classic will be used to offset student scholarships and materials for classrooms.
For more information call Andrea Shillingford at 340-719-7722 or visit www.coralreefacademyusvi.org.