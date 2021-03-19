Craig Holiday Haynes and Friends will join the St. John School of the Arts for a virtual concert tonight from 7:30 to 9 as part of their Sis Frank Concert Series. A live mingle with the artists will begin at 7 p.m.
Haynes is the son of three-time Grammy Award winning drummer Roy Haynes. He started out his professional career playing tenor saxophone at the age of 14 in New York City and the tri-state area when he played with The Fabulous and backing up people like Brooke Benton (“A Rainy Night in Georgia”) and The Toys (“Lovers Concerto”). He later studied African percussion with Chief Bey and went on to study additional percussion at Five Towns College. On his 20th birthday, he started playing the drum set seriously and toured with R&B/Disco artist Gary Toms Empire.
He has since performed and recorded with Sun Ra and his Arkestra, Barry Harris, Clifford Jordan, Freddie Hubbard, Gloria Lynne, Lionel Hampton, Tony Bennett, The Boys Choir of Harlem, Stanley Jordan, The Allman Brothers Band, Leslie West, Geri Allen, Marcus Miller, Rachel Z, Gladys Knight, actor Danny Glover, Latin and blues legends and many others. Craig has toured North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North and West Africa, Brazil.
Joining Haynes is vocalist Marva King. While perhaps best known for her starring role as Helen in Tyler Perry’s 60 plus megamillion-dollar grossing movie “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” she also spent four years as a vocalist, dancer and percussionist with Prince and the New Power Generation.
Today, King prepares for the release of her long-awaited 2019 solo CD titled “Soul B Soldier,” embodying R&B, funk, rock, soul and dance music. She is also a featured performing artist in the band consisting of former New Power Generation members and other talented musicians for the new band “Soul Beret.” King has sung with and for Michael Jackson, Prince, George Duke, Stanley Clarke, George Howard, 2Pac, Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins, Whitney Houston, Yolanda Adams, Anita Baker, Will Downing, Norman Connors, Ronald “Mr. Biggs” Isley of the Isley Bros. and others.
Guitarist Marvin Horne also joins them. Born in 1953 in St. Louis, Mo., Marvin attended the University of Missouri. In 1976 he began playing with Chico Hamilton until 1979, when he continued on with Elvin Jones until 1983. He has recorded with Chico Hamilton, Elvin Jones, Sarah Hummel, Nat Dixon, Kenny Kirkland, Pucho & The Latin Soul Bros, Chris White and Aretha Franklin.
Admission to the concert is free, though donations are appreciated. Visit www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org to sign up for a link.