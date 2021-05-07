Published cartoonist and graphic novel creator, Rachel Dziga will host a comic book workshop at the Grove Collective in Estate Canaan, St. Croix, on the North Shore starting this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and concluding next Saturday.
Dziga received her bachelor of science degree in biochemistry at UALR in Little Rock, Arkansas and her MFA in interdisciplinary art at SACI in Florence, Italy.
Day one of the workshop includes drawing from basic shapes, lettering and emotions in word. Participants will construct small comics as a team and receive handouts for character building. Day two focuses on character and story development and constructing a five to 10-page comic book.
All supplies are included. Lunch is not included but there will be light snacks, water and a break. Tickets are $134.24 on eventbrite.com.