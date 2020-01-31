Enjoy a moonlit tour of the St. George Village Botanical Gardens on St. Croix Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. led by Executive Director Dewey Hollister. The tour is followed by a concert by Danish guitarist Soren Madsen, known for playing everything from Mozart to Metallica.
As a soloist and a member of the Danish Guitar Duo, Duo Paganini and The Blackbirds, Madsen has recorded several CDs and DVDs, and performed in an extensive number of concerts both at home and abroad. Since 1981, he has been a teacher at Kolding Musikskole, and has taught guitar and musical education at the Royal Academy of Music in Aarhus. During the late 1990s he co-authored a series of educational volumes entitled Spil Guitar 1-3 and Sologuitar.
