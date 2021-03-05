The Caribbean Genealogy Library on St. Thomas can help you explore your roots with their Danish National Archives, Tips and Tricks for Danish West Indies Genealogy Research Workshop on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Dante Beretta.
The Danish National Archives (Rigsarkivet) has the largest collection of historic documents related to the Danish West Indies, now known as the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some 5 million records were digitized and uploaded in 2017 for the 100th anniversary of the transfer of the islands from Denmark to the U.S. This free online resource is a must for anyone researching family history going back 100 years or more in these islands. Yet, for many, it remains underutilized.
The workshop will explore the Rigsarkivet West Indies collection in detail, focusing on records useful in genealogy research of the islands prior to 1917. Participants will learn tips and tricks on how to be more effective in discovering their family story in these valuable documents. Register on Zoom for Tips and Tricks for DWI Genealogy Research.