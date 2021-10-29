The United Jazz Foundation, in collaboration with the Virgin Islands Center for Arts and Technology, will present a special musical weekend next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at Antilles School’s Prior-Jollek Hall, featuring Dion Parson and the 21st Century Band. The shows will feature the musical heritage of the Virgin Islands with a mix of quelbe, reggae, calypso, soca, mento, ska, steel pan and more.
The Friday show honors the life and work of Netfa “Tafa” Romain, a V.I. media and production figure known for his work with the USVI Ambassadors Program. Romain died from cancer in August.
The courtyard will open at 6 p.m. with the sounds of the Yard Vibes steel ensemble both nights. On Friday, the presentation and celebration of life for Romain will start at 7:30 p.m. After an intermission, Dion Parson and the 21st Century Band will play from 9 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, the band will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with an intermission.
Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for students and $15 for live stream. In-person attendees must show proof of COVID vaccination. Due to limited seating capacity, attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early online. For tickets, visit the United Jazz Foundation Facebook page, the Dion Parson – PromoTix page or call 646-725-3353.