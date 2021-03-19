The Virgin Islands Department of Education, Division of Virgin Islands Cultural Education will host a series of activities to commemorate Virgin Islands History Month in March.
For this year’s celebration, the theme is “There Is Virgin Islands History All Around Us,” which seeks to “bring focus to the beauty of our past that can be found everywhere in our present,” according to Director Stephanie Brown. Images accompanied by historical anecdotes that tie in with the theme will also be released on social media.
The two-week line-up of virtual events will feature live and pre-recorded presentations on various topics surrounding Virgin Islands history. Most sessions will be streamed on the V.I. Department of Education’s Facebook page.
Thursday March 18
11:00 a.m.
Neb Ka Ra, formerly known as Carl Christopher
Topic: The story of the African Drum
Tuesday March 23
11:00 a.m.
Olassie Davis
Topic: Virgin Islands topography
Streamed Live on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide
Tuesday March 23
12:00 p.m.
Bradley Christian
Topic: Traditional headtie talk and workshop
Pre-recorded conversation
Thursday March 25
12:00 p.m.
Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture
Oscar Henry Farm
Topic: Senepol cow and St. Croix white hair sheep
Friday March 26
10:00 a.m.
Renesha Urgent
Topic: Skincare in the Caribbean
11:30 a.m.
Crucian Cultural Group and Aye Aye Dancers
Topic: A conversation on quelbe music and traditional dances
Pre-recorded conversation
Friday March 26
Madras and Caribbean Wear Challenge
#Mymadras #VImadraschallenge
Social media
Monday March 29
10:00 a.m.
Michael Thurland
Topic: The legacy of Denmark Vesey
Pre-recorded conversation
Tuesday March 30
10:00 a.m.
Kevin Moolenaar
Topic: Cinematography in the Virgin Islands
Tuesday-Friday entire month of March
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts
Location: Frederiksted, St. Croix
Portraits of outstanding Virgin Islanders exhibit
Parents may accompany children and are asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.