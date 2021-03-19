The Virgin Islands Department of Education, Division of Virgin Islands Cultural Education will host a series of activities to commemorate Virgin Islands History Month in March.

For this year’s celebration, the theme is “There Is Virgin Islands History All Around Us,” which seeks to “bring focus to the beauty of our past that can be found everywhere in our present,” according to Director Stephanie Brown. Images accompanied by historical anecdotes that tie in with the theme will also be released on social media.

The two-week line-up of virtual events will feature live and pre-recorded presentations on various topics surrounding Virgin Islands history. Most sessions will be streamed on the V.I. Department of Education’s Facebook page.

Thursday March 18

11:00 a.m.

Neb Ka Ra, formerly known as Carl Christopher

Topic: The story of the African Drum

Streamed live on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Tuesday March 23

11:00 a.m.

Olassie Davis

Topic: Virgin Islands topography

Streamed Live on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Tuesday March 23

12:00 p.m.

Bradley Christian

Topic: Traditional headtie talk and workshop

Pre-recorded conversation

Premiering on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Thursday March 25

12:00 p.m.

Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture

Oscar Henry Farm

Topic: Senepol cow and St. Croix white hair sheep

Streamed live on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Friday March 26

10:00 a.m.

Renesha Urgent

Topic: Skincare in the Caribbean

Streamed live on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

11:30 a.m.

Crucian Cultural Group and Aye Aye Dancers

Topic: A conversation on quelbe music and traditional dances

Pre-recorded conversation

Premiering on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Friday March 26

Madras and Caribbean Wear Challenge

#Mymadras #VImadraschallenge

Social media

Monday March 29

10:00 a.m.

Michael Thurland

Topic: The legacy of Denmark Vesey

Pre-recorded conversation

Premiering on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Tuesday March 30

10:00 a.m.

Kevin Moolenaar

Topic: Cinematography in the Virgin Islands

Streamed live on www.facebook.com/usvi.vide

Tuesday-Friday entire month of March

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts

Location: Frederiksted, St. Croix

Portraits of outstanding Virgin Islanders exhibit

Parents may accompany children and are asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.