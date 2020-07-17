Load the kids up and head to the next Eccentric Drive-in Movie event for a night of family fun, to be held this weekend in the Fort Christian parking lot.
A 25- to 30-foot inflatable screen will be set up to view the movie and sound will be transmitted through the car radio. “Troll World Tour” will be shown Saturday at 7:30 p.m., followed by “Bloodshot” at 10 p.m. On Sunday, “Dolittle” shows at 7:30 p.m., with “21 Bridges” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults per movie, $5 for children ages 6 to 13 and free for children five and under. Concessions such as popcorn and drinks will be served, with runners serving individual cars. There will also be music by DJ Reg and live Troll characters by Chic Events and Designs.