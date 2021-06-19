Community Music Inc. will present a virtual pre-Father’s Day concert this Saturday featuring trumpet master Eddie Russell and other St. Croix musicians.
The performance will be livestreamed from Levels, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Jazz in the Park-Christiansted Facebook page, www.facebook.com/JazzintheParkSTX.
The band includes Eddie Russell on vocals and trumpet, Ronnie Russell on guitar, Lennox Joseph on guitar, Mario Thomas on bass, Lenny Larsen on bass and guitar, Ray Isles on congas, Leslie Matthias on drums, and David Bess on percussion.
The concert will feature American classics, like “Song for my Father” by Horace Silver, mixed with original Eddie Russell compositions such as “Jungle Juice” and “Bom Bo Dit.”
Russell said this concert is a tribute to fatherhood, but it also recognizes the significance of Juneteenth.
“I’ll be playing a special rendition of “Es Una Historia” by Stevie Wonder, which is a song about love — love in contrast to the oppression of slavery, which was all about hate,” Russell said.