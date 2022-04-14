Eggs for seniors
The V.I. Council on the Arts will host a virtual Seniors Staying Connected Easter egg decorating session with Mary Davis on Saturday at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Call 340-774-5984 or 340-773-3075 to reserve a spot.
St. Croix
Little Artist Day
A Little Artist Day Easter Edition will be held at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 2 to 6 with guardian. Participants can come to the courtyard to create Easter crafts. Children will make suncatchers and dye Easter eggs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will begin at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but each child must be registered at www.cmcarts.org.
St. Thomas
First Lady’s egg hunt
Join First Lady Yolanda Bryan for two Easter events Saturday on St. Thomas. Toddlers are invited to join the first lady from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an Easter Egg Hunt in the First Lady’s Garden on Government Hill. The celebration continues for children ages 3 to 13, with free carnival rides from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fort Christian parking lot. Events on St. Croix and St. John were held earlier this week.
Egg-travaganza
340 Young Entrepreneurs will host an Easter Extravaganza on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Franklin D. Roosevelt Veterans Park. The fun includes an Easter egg hunt (bring your basket), games, food, music and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Enter the Best Easter Egg Contest for a chance to win $100. Text 340-514-0603 to pre-register.
Egg hunt with a view
An Easter egg hunt will be hosted by Taste at Paradise Point on Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the Easter Bunny, face painting, games and more.
Egg hunt by the sea
The Caribbean Fish Market will hold an Easter egg hunt Sunday at 11 a.m. Kids can meet the Easter Bunny and have their faces painted.