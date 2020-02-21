Viva Italia! Pistarckle Theater in Tillett Gardens will host an Italian food, wine, music and chocolate festival tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The festival brings Italy to the islands as it showcases culinary creations paired with Italian wines and decadent chocolates. Musical, theatrical and comedic entertainment will be provided by well-known local performers, including classically trained opera singer Laura Dixon-Strickling, accompanied by pianist Miles Massicote. There will be a local artist auction as well as freshly prepared tapas dishes and wine samples. All wines and food will be provided by We Are Wine, LLC, also known as “The Italians.” Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at www.pistarckl theater.com or call 340-775-7877.