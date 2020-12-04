By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
COVID can’t stop Santa from making a stop at the St. George Village Botanical Garden on St. Croix. Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, with two seatings, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Because of COVID restrictions, the garden was forced to cancel two of their biggest fundraisers, their annual gala and Christmas Spoken Here, a popular event that features choirs, vendors a pop-up kid’s museum and more.
“Like every other organization right now, we’ve been really struggling,” said Amy Parker DeSorbo, director of events and rentals. “We couldn’t do the gala, but we wanted to still use our Save the Date as an outreach to people as well as a fundraiser. We had to come up with something so we could celebrate Christmas, so we decided on Breakfast with Santa. We’re really excited about it.”
COVID restrictions will be strictly followed with masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and limited seating at each table. Each seating is limited to 50 people. Santa will be there with his big garden sled, with him at one end and the kids at the other. Two volunteer photographers, Alda Anduze and John Eastman, will be there to take pictures.
The breakfast will be catered by Blue Water Terrace, with choices such as wild blueberry stuffed French toast with maple glaze for adults and French toast dipping sticks for the kids.
A live Christmas tree silent auction is usually held at the gala, so that part of the event will take place during the Breakfast with Santa. The 10 two-foot lives trees have been decorated by people who have adopted them such as Jan Mitchell, Barb Gelardi and the Seashell Society.
Admission is $25 for members, $30 for non-members and $15 for children. Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com.
Because of the Breakfast with Santa event, the planned December plant sale at the garden has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will also be vendors there selling candles, jewelry, baked goods and more.