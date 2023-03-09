Residents of St. Thomas and St. John are in for a classical treat with performances on both islands by the Escher String Quartet, featuring pianist Terrence Wilson.

Formed in 2005 in New York, the Escher String Quartet takes its name from Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, inspired by Escher’s method of interplay between individual components working together to form a whole. A former BBC New Generation Artist, the quartet has performed at the BBC Proms at Cadogan Hall and is a regular guest at Wigmore Hall, London. In its hometown of New York, the ensemble serves as Season Artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, where it has recently performed quartet cycles of Beethoven and Zemlinsky.