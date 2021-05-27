The finale performance of the Sis Frank Virtual Concert Series 2021, presented by the St. John School of the Arts, will take place tonight at 7.
The Caribbean Music Institute Mini-Orchestra will be featured under the direction of Dion Parson, with special guest and musical director Melvin Jones. The Mini-Orchestra is a collaborative effort of students and mentors of the Caribbean Music Institute, an educational arm of the United Jazz Foundation. The band includes Melvin Jones, Shamoi Rodgers and DJ Parson on trumpet, Brandon Reburn on trombone, Sherwin Willaims and Mayeli O’Shaunessy on alto saxophone, Tisean Paul on tenor saxophone, She’Coy Jones on baritone saxophone, Tabari Lake on bass, Louis Taylor on piano, Le’Roi Simmonds on steel drums and Dion Parson on drums.
The concert is free, and donations are welcomed and appreciated to support this concert series and many other programs throughout the year. There will be a ‘Live Mingle’ with the musicians — including a Q&A session — at 7 p.m. followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.
To register, visit to stjohnschoolofthearts.org to secure your link. For more information, call 340-779-4922.